Gov’t drawing up measures to assist the poor, low-income earners

The government is formulating assistance policies for the poor and the low-income earners, those whose earnings are lower than 30,000 baht a year.

According to Deputy Prime Minster for Economic Affairs Somkid Jatusripitak, the Finance Ministry, the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, and state-run banks have been asked to draw up measures that cater to the needs of the poor numbering around 4 million people.

Since the start of the low-income earner assistance program, more than 9.8 million people have already registered and the number is expected to top 14 million by the end of the program.

Assistance measures that are being drafted will be presented to the cabinet for consideration before October this year, said Somkid.

The measures will focus on raising people’s incomes and providing access to state welfare.