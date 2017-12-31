Govt allows people to ignite fireworks at specific time

Bangkok – Government spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd disclosed Saturday that people will only be permitted to ignite fireworks during the New Year festival from 11.00 p.m. on December 31, 2017, to 1.00 a.m. on January 1, 2018, without having to ask for permission from the district directors in Bangkok or local chief district officers.

However, permission to release fireballs and lanterns or similar objects into the sky remains in accordance with the Head of the National Council for Peace and Order’s direction on June 10, 2016.

Places permitted to ignite fireworks during the New Year festival must be a safe distance away from courts, oil depots, fuel sources, petrol and gas stations, hospitals and airports. Fireworks must not exceed 12 inches in diameter and the organizers have been instructed to ensure safety measures are followed to prevent harm to the lives and property of the people.