Govt to allow foreign institutions to open universities in Thailand

The government is planning to invoke Article 44 of the interim constitution to allow foreigners to open universities in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in an effort to address skill shortages.

Spokesman of the Prime Minister’s Office, Lt. Gen. Sansern Keawnkamnerd, revealed that the cabinet and the National Council for Peace and Order had agreed to enforce Article 44 to improve higher education in Thailand, especially in science and technology.

Foreign educational institutions will be allowed to offer courses which are not available in Thailand to Thai students primarily in special economic zones. They must also comply with Thai regulations and meet the standard criteria for all university-level courses.

The Cabinet also wanted foreign institutions to provide vocational programs in Thailand. Stricter requirements will, however, have to be met in order to prevent them from competing with Thai vocational colleges.