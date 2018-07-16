Govt agencies run DNA tests on undocumented Thais in Malaysia

Yala – The Southern Border Provinces Administration Centre (SBPAC) and different agencies have come together to carry out DNA testing on undocumented Thai people in Malaysia.

Deputy Secretary-General of the SBPAC, Rear Admiral Somkiat Pholprayoon said DNA testing of Thais living in the northern border areas of Malaysia was part of a program aimed at ensuring their welfare.

Rear Admiral Somkiat disclosed HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn had voiced her concern about the difficulties of these people, such as their inability to obtain government-issued documents and malnourishment in children, while on a visit to Yala province in 2016.

Relevant agencies, including the Department of Provincial Administration and Prince of Songkhla University’s Faculty of Medicine co-organized the DNA testing at the Royal Thai Consulate General in Kota Baru, the capital of Kelantan State.