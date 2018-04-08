Govt to address controversial Chiang Mai housing project for judges

Bangkok – The government is yet to find a solution to the problem about the controversial construction of a housing project for judges at the foot of Doi Suthep mountain in Chiang Mai.

Government Spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd disclosed that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had instructed the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Ministry of Interior to hold a discussion to find a proper solution to the problem and submit suggestions to the government for further consideration.

He added that the project had not been approved by the current government and the government will scramble to come up with the solution and restore the area but all parties have to enter into negotiation.

The Court of Justice last month said it had a legitimate right to build houses for 200 judiciary officials at the foot of Doi Suthep National Park, asserting that the court had already reached an understanding with the responsible agencies before the implementation of the plan and that the project doesn’t encroach upon the environment as claimed.