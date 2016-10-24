All governmental agencies told not to remove King Bhumibol portraits

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha has ordered all governmental agencies and units not to remove the portraits of the King Bhumibol and Her Majesty the Queen from their offices until there is an instruction from the government about the change of wordings to be used with the portraits, government spokesman Lt-Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said on Saturday.

He reiterated that the government had never instructed governmental agencies and units to remove the the King’s portraits from their offices as widely shared in the social media. He also appealed to netizens not to share such false statement.

Lt-Gen Sansern said that if any government agencies wanted to attach white and black cloth below the portraits which might require the temporary removal of the portraits, they must do it quickly in order not to cause misunderstanding that the portraits were removed.