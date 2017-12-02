Government yet to decide on future of Tepha Coal Power Plant

Songkhla – The National Environment Board (NEB) says it is still working on the Environmental and Health Impact Assessment (EHIA) for the proposed Tepha Coal Power Plant, assuring no firm decision has been made by the government as to whether to proceed with the project or not and asking for members of the public to voice their opinions through the set channels.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha, in a Facebook post, has stated that his administration has yet to make any firm decision concerning the facility, which would produce 2,200 megawatts of power for the southern region. He said the project is being thoroughly considered by the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) and assured that it is based on the best intentions for the nation. The PM said the government is open to hear all concerns from the public and asked them to relay any uncertainty through the proper channels, which include provincial Damrongtham Centers and state offices.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, who is chairman of the NEB, indicated the fourth meeting of the board this year discussed a range of issues with Permanent Secretary for Natural Resources and Environment Vijarn Simachaiya elaborating that on top of discussing waste and water management, the board also talked about the Tepha Coal Power Plant and acknowledged that its EHIA has yet to be completed.

Secretary-General of the Environment Resource Planning and Policy Center Rawiwan Phuridech said an effort has been kicked off to make sure members of the public understand the facts concerning the power plant and to address concerns about its location and operation. All opinions collected are to be used in formulating the final plan for the project.