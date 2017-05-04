Government urged to limit number of new restaurants

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Thai Restaurant Association has called on the government to control new restaurant growth, amid the sluggish economy.

Association President Thaniwan Kulmongkol said she wanted the government to consider enforcing measures to control the number of new restaurant opening, given the sluggish economy.

She explained that the restaurant industry has become saturated with new eateries, while people have become more economical. People are increasingly turning to street-side restaurants, which offer more affordable choices, or are placing fewer orders when they do eat at restaurants, causing many establishments to close down.

She also pointed out that not all restaurants will benefit equally from the increase in tourist arrivals. Factors, such as the types of cuisine or the restaurant’s business ties with the tour agency, also determine the number of patrons.