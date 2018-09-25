Government touts aircraft maintenance center in Chonburi to French investors

Bangkok – The government has confirmed plans to establish an aircraft maintenance center in the country to French investors who have shown an interest in the country’s aviation sector.

After receiving a delegation of French business people at Government House, Prime Minister’s Office Minister, Kobsak Phutrakul, revealed that the government has assured the French business sector it is ready to support their various investments in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and touted Thailand’s geographical advantage in the region.

He noted that one sector that was emphasized during the meeting was that of aircraft and aviation. It was pointed out that Bangkok is home to two international airports, namely Don Muang and Suvarnabhumi, with U-Tapao Airport in Chonburi province expected to see similar numbers of passengers once it is fully functional in the next five years.

The delegation was told that U-Tapao is a suitable location for an aircraft maintenance center and has advantages over locations in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. It is expected the center will accommodate aircraft from Thai Airways and Airbus in the next two to three years.