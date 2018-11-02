Government to study pros and cons of legalizing marijuana

Bangkok – The government has completed a study on the use of marijuana for research and medical purposes, which has already been presented to the Prime Minister for consideration.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister ACM Prajin Juntong said on Wednesday that the Narcotics Control Board had already completed its study, which presents both pros and cons of the substance, and Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has already viewed it.

ACM Prajin added that the government is on course to pass a new law to legalize marijuana although more studies are still needed by various related agencies, particularly the Food and Drug Administration.

The Secretary General of the Narcotics Control Board, Niyom Termsrisuk said meanwhile, that while marijuana has been found to have medical uses, there are also disadvantages affecting society.

While he supports more research and studies on the use of marijuana, Niyom added that the Ministry of Public Health will introduce measures to control every aspect of marijuana for medical use.