Bangkok –Spokesman, Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd says that the government has been effective in its management of water in the recent period of harsh weather, with floods not impacting any economic zones and monkey cheek retention areas used to handle excess inundation.

Speaking on an episode of “Thailand Moves Forward”, the acting director-general of the Public Relations Department said that the Prime Minister has insisted that the public be kept informed of the situation and the government’s approaches, acknowledging that awareness is the most important tool in coping with floods. He urged cooperation from all parties to carry out government action in response to flooding and erratic weather. He also noted that the public should now be thinking of storing water for use during the dry season, as there are no more reservoirs planned.

The spokesman added that, while approaches to handling flooding from excessive rain may differ from region to region, the government is providing assistance equally to all, with no particular emphasis on protecting Bangkok or any other individual city.

On the same program, Director-General of the Meteorological Department Wanchai Sakudomchai explained that a monsoon is currently passing over the central region and bringing heavy rain to much of the country. He said, with other weather systems also creating rain clouds, the country can expect downpours into the third week of October.

Meanwhile, Director-General of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, Chaiyaphol Thitisak, confirmed that his office stands ready to respond as the situation demands and has been keeping the public aware. He called on citizens to follow state announcements and be prepared to act if necessary.