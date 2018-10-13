Government says pet registration still being considered

Bangkok – The Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs has responded to a backlash to news that the government may obligate pet owners to register their animals by saying the draft law containing the mandate is still pending review by the State Council and can still be altered.

Prime Minister’s Office Spokesperson Lt Gen Sansern Kaeokamnerd has clarified that the Cabinet has only approved the principles of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives proposed law and called for portions of it to be reviewed, noting the Prime Minister had expressed concern over the part that has caused a public stir.

The PM has reminded citizens however that the law must pass through the State Council and the National Legislative Assembly, which are sure to factor in public concerns.

The obligation would be part of the revamped Animal Cruelty and Welfare Act, which is intended to protect animals and ensure proper care of pets by their owners. Its review was prompted by the prevalence of abandoned animals and epidemics among strays.