Government representative to inspect area of elephant encroachment

Yala – A special representative of the government is to inspect the situation in Tarn Toh district of Yala province today after reports of elephants crossing over from Malaysia wrecking local crops.

Community leaders in the area have discussed preliminary assistance measures including setting up a patrol in spots where elephants have been sighted with most agreeing that efforts should also emphasize not harming the animals. Some 4-5 pachyderms are suspected to have crossed over from Malaysia into the area.

Special Government Representative Gen Manee Chanthip has scheduled a visit to the district Friday to contribute to discussions on how to deal with the situation. So far, the animals have caused considerable damage to local crops, for which Gen Manee said the government may offer compensation.