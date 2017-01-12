Government to reduce Thailand’s reliance on being an export-driven economy

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Somkid Jatusripitak has said the government will emphasize self-sufficiency in a push to reduce the country’s reliance on exports to foreign markets.

The deputy premier revealed that the government aims to restructure the Thai economy to better accommodate changes in technology and innovations, distribute wealth, create financial stability, support private sector investment, and to strengthen the agricultural sector.

Major agendas under the effort include ensuring broadband internet connectivity in all areas and accelerating investment in logistics to reduce transportation costs and enhance connectivity with neighboring countries.

Dr. Somkid expects the economy to grow by 3.2 percent this year.