Government reaffirms its adherence to roadmap

BANGKOK – The Thai government says most Thais are well aware of its determination to follow the reform roadmap in order to pave the way for the next general election.

Spokesman of the Prime Minister’s Office Lt Gen Sansern Keawkamnerd said everyone is entitled to their opinions in regard to the government’s performance over the past three years.

Despite negative comments, the spokesman insisted that the government will continue to do its best to achieve its goals, bringing peace to the country before handing over the power to the next government.

Lt Gen Sansern said people should learn for themselves what the government has accomplished from the 3-year performance report to be released soon.

Meanwhile, Constitution Drafting Commission (CDC) Chairman Meechai Ruchuphan said the CDC is currently reviewing the content of a draft organic law on criminal procedures for political office holders. The draft law, which has already been revised following the Supreme Court’s suggestions, will be proposed to the National Legislative Assembly next week.