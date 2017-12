Bangkok – The government is getting ready for the upcoming Cabinet Retreat in the country’s northern region.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to travel to Phitsanulok on Monday to meet with residents and follow up on the implementation of ongoing economic development projects in the area as well as to attend a strategic meeting on the development of the northern region with the private sector, related groups and governors of 17 northern provinces.

The PM is also planning to travel to Sukhothai to meet with local leaders to hear details of problems they have been facing and ideas that might offer solutions, while also visiting the Sukhothai Historical Park and chairing the official opening of a new Pracharat market.

On Tuesday, Gen. Prayut will chair a Cabinet Retreat, which is scheduled to be held at the Institute of Physical Education Sukhothai.