Government to raise monthly allowance for elderly

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The government spokesman disclosed that the government will raise monthly allowance for elderly in need to 1,200-1,500 baht per person through the elderly fund, as another measure to accommodate Thailand’s transition into an aging society.

Prime Minister Office (PMO)’s spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd disclosed that the government plans to raise the monthly allowance for elderly in need to 1,200-1,500 baht per person, from the previous 600 baht per month, in accordance with the rising costs of living.

The government is studying details such as sources of funding including the health promotion fund or the sports promotion fund to establish the elderly fund.

The elderly fund will raise the money needed for the increased monthly allowance, covering about 10 million elderly especially the two million elderly in need, or those who do not earn more than 100,000 baht per year, according to a survey under the low-income earner registration project.

When the clear conclusion is drawn after the second low-income earner registration, it will considered by the Cabinet.

The Prime Minister has urged the public to invite elderly low-income earners to register for the state welfare, before its registration deadline on 15 May 2017.