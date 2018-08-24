Government providing full assistance to Petchaburi flood victims

Petchaburi – The Royal Thai Army has joined efforts to provide assistance to those impacted by flooding in Petchaburi province while the government has prepared rehabilitation measures for affected citizens and resorts.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture and Cooperatives, Lak Wajananawat, has inspected the situation, visiting Petchaburi Dam and the D9 canal and noted that the water level in Kaeng Krachan reservoir is falling and that efforts are being made to minimize flooding in economically important areas. He believes the situation will return to normal in three to four days if there is no more rain.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, stated all relevant agencies, including the Royal Thai Army, are now providing assistance to flood victims in Petchaburi. The help extends to resort operators and their businesses.

Emergency services personnel will remain in place to watch over the province following reports of another storm set to hit Thailand later this week. Citizens have been warned of the situation and equipment has been provided to authorities so that they may provide relief.