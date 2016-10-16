Government provides transportations to come to the Grand Palace to mourn the late His Majesty the King.

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Government provides transportations to come to the Grand Palace to facilitate the public who wants to come and sign the condolence and to wait for the Royal Household Bureau to officially announce the opening for the public to worship the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Lt Gen Sunsern Kaewkumnerd, government spokesperson, revealed that the government are providing the public transportations to facilitate the public who wants to come to sign the condolence at the Sala Sahathai Hall in the Royal Palace during October, 2016. Transportations by land, water and air have been provided for the people to visit Sahathai Samakhom hall inside the Grand Palace to sign mournful notes on 15-16 October. Schedules for the homage-paying to the late His Majesty the King are yet to be officially announced by the Bureau of the Royal Household.

rides to Emerald Buddha temple, Sanam Luang ground and nearby aeras from Morchit 2, Southern Bus Terminal, Hua Lampong, Ekamai, Victory Monument, Wongwian Yai and Bang Yai (Central West Gate). Transport Compnay has increased the number of Bangkok-bound buses in all routes by 25 percent. A total of 1,711 trips have been added in the northern and northeastern routes (Chatuchak), 560 trips added in the eastern routes (Ekamai), 962 trips in the southern routes (Barom Rachachonnani). Parking space has been provided for vans and unrouted buses at Bangkok Bus Terminal (Pinklao) free of charge.

State Railway of Thailand has increased three Bangkok-bound trips free of charge daily in northern, southern and northeastern routes with more passenger cars attached to the trains.

Thai Airway International has lifted the fee for the changing of reserved flights. Thai Smiles Airway has lifted the fee for changing of reserved flights for 30 days for all passengers who have been booked to fly between 14 October and 13 November, 2016.

SRT Electrified Train (SRTET) and Mass Rapid Transit of Thailand have provided two additional trains each to shuttle a large number of people at Makkasan and Suvarnabhumi airport stations.

Department of Harbors has provided ferry boat service free of charge at Thachang and Prannok piers. Chao Phraya Express Boat Co. has provided three boats for free rides between Sathorn and Prannok and between Prannok and Nonthaburi.

Lt Gen Sansern also said that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed security units to take care of the people, many of whom may travel to the Grand Palace to mourn the late His Majesty the King until the end of this month and instructed the Ministry of Transport, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and traffic police to provide conveniences to the commuters.