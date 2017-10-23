Government produces special Royal Cremation pins

Bangkok – As the royal cremation of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej approaches, the government has prepared special commemorative pins for the public to keep, in addition to banknotes, coins and photos with images or photographs of the dearly-beloved monarch and the royal family.

Support Pattaya Mail – Click Here

The pins are intended as memorabilia that anyone can wear to remember the passing of the beloved king that has continued to sadden millions of people.

The design of the special pins is a hexagon, with one side displaying the initial of HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and the other side showing an engraved Thai phrase that can be literally translated as the royal cremation ceremony along with the Thai numerals “2560” which is the Buddhist year equivalent to this year.

Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Sompas Nilapund said the first batch of 40,000 special pins was released Sunday at a unit price of 300 baht and with the condition that one person is allowed to buy up to two pieces only.