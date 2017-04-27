Government prepares to revamp Bangkok street food

BANGKOK, 27 April 2017 (NNT) – Relevant public agencies have eased the worries of food vendors in Bangkok and tourists, saying street food will remain in the capital city but must undergo revamp.

Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Bussadee Santipitak said the planned street food facelift aimed to ensure the safety of consumers in line with international standards and to reorganize the busiest districts of the capital.

In the first stage, vendors are to take training offered by the government which will educate them on hygienic requirements. Those who pass the test will be allowed to start or carry on with their street food business. Operators are also recommended to include locally consumed food in their menus.

The scheme has been submitted to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration before being tabled at a cabinet meeting.