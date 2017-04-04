Government prepares measures to reduce road accidents during Songkran

BANGKOK,(NNT) – Deputy Prime Minister ahd Defense Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has chaired the meeting to oversee law enforcement and accident prevention measures during this year’s Songkran Water Festival.

The meeting discussed measures to prevent terror attacks at prominent tourist destinations and Songkran locations, as well as ways to reduce road accidents.

Meanwhile, military and police officers joined officials from the Department of Land Transport to inspect over 1,000 vans at Bangkok’s Southern Bus Terminal, paying special attention to the vehicles’ electrical systems, gas tanks, fire extinguishers, safety hammers, seat belts, and navigation systems.

Director of Bangkok’s second district transport office Somwang Thongkhao affirmed that all vans at the Southern Bus Terminal have been equipped with GPS tracking devices that will alert the office should the vehicle exceed 90 kilometers per hour. The tracking device also ensures that drivers spend no more than eight hours a day behind the wheel and take a 30-minute break between four-hour shifts.

Vehicles without GPS tracking are prohibited from public service. Violators are subject to fines up to 50,000 baht. Drivers who fail to scan their licenses before leaving the terminal will be fined up to 5,000 baht, while those who are caught speeding will also be fined up to 5,000 baht. All drivers are required to take an alcohol test. Starting April 5th, officials will also strictly enforce the 13-seat limit for vans.

Mr Somwang expressed confidence that the measures will reduce road accidents during the Songkran festival. He also advised the public to call the 24-hour hotline 1580 to report reckless or impolite driving.