Government places priority on terrorism

BANGKOK – The Prime Minister has affirmed that the government attaches significance to the problem of terrorism and has been cooperating with other countries to prevent it.

Commenting on recent warnings of violent incidents in the southern region, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha clarified that they were part of the usual security protocol and should not be a cause for panic. He insisted that anti-terrorism work is receiving major emphasis from the government and is high on the national agenda as cooperation is being made with various countries that have expressed concerns about the issue.

In regard to the recent arrest of an arms trafficking ring, the premier said investigations are underway and related authorities are in the process of interrogating suspects and gathering concrete evidence. As for the bombing incident at Phramongkutklao Hospital, he revealed that investigators are working to identify links with other cases while asking for more time.

Meanwhile, following the World Economic Forum’s ranking of Thailand among the 20 most dangerous countries, Minister of Tourism and Sports Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul said she has acknowledged the matter and pointed out that the inclusion of Thailand on the list was considered solely based on the situation in the Deep South.

The Minister expressed belief that foreign tourists have a sense of how the overall situation truly is in Thailand. Nonetheless, she gave assurances that the government is not underestimating the issue of insurgency and is closely coordinating with all security units.