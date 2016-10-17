Government may provide black ribbons to the poor who cannot afford black dress

The government is considering handing out black ribbons or any symbols representing grief to low-income earners who cannot afford black or white dresses needed to mourn the passing of His Majesty the King, government spokesman Lt-Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd disclosed on Sunday.

A special meeting of authorities concerned chaired by PM’s Office Minister Suwaphan Tanyuwatthana was held this morning at the Government House to discuss measures to keep the economic engine running as instructed by the prime minister despite the funeral ceremony and related religious activities which will last for weeks up to one year.

The drive for the economy to keep functioning must go on although the country is in grief, he quoted the prime minister as saying.

The spokesman said that the prime minister had instructed all governors to make sure that the public in their respective provinces were accorded with convenience to travel to Bangkok or to arrive at each respective provincial hall to pay their respects to the late King.