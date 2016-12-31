Government to launch a series of well-being projects for New Year

BANGKOK, (NNT) – The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has prepared to launch a series of projects to improve the quality of life of all groups of citizens next year.

Social Development and Human Security Minister Pol Gen Adul Saengsingkaew handed the first New Year gift for Thai people with a visit to Chaiyatit temple in Bangkok Noi district where he inaugurated a non-formal education school for the elderly and offered scholarships and necessary items to students and the physically-challenged.

Pol Gen Adul disclosed that the government would next year carry out 26 housing projects comprising 23,000 housing units for home seekers, enhance the safety for over 700 communities across the country and increase the house repair budget for the handicapped from 20,000 baht to 40,000 baht on top of the reconstruction of 1,476 canal-side houses in Lad Phrao district.

The government will build schools for the elderly in all districts in the fiscal year 2017 and give 53,000 pairs of eyeglasses to cash-strapped elder people countrywide. At the same time, it will raise the job opportunities for the handicapped in the public and private sectors to 15,000 vacancies.

As for children, the government has prepared to give 989 New Year gift sets for the newborn across the country between 1st and 10th January 2017 and award scholarships to underprivileged students on National Children’s Day. Meanwhile, the homeless will be given housing and permanent jobs so that they can stand on their own feet.