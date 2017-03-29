Government to launch safety measures for Songkran

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The Cabinet on Tuesday approved an order to require all hospitals to provide free treatment for emergency patients within 72 hours before transferring them to the hospitals in the Social Security scheme.

Minister of Public Health Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn said the Cabinet agreed that private hospitals must treat emergency patients until they are no longer critical and charge them or their relatives at the rates in accordance with the laws. Relevant regulations will be slightly revised before the order takes effect before the Songkran festival this year, said the minister.

Meanwhile, the Department of Highways has said it will inspect highways in preparation for the festival seven days before Songkran begins. It will set up service points on all highways for seven days during the festival and compile the road accident statistics seven days after Songkran. The department has a target to decrease road accidents by 5% compared with last year.

The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has launched a campaign against alcohol consumption and sexual harassment during the Songkran festival. The ministry instructed all provinces where Songkran will be celebrated to provide safe, alcohol-free venues for water splashing and set up centers to receive complaints of sexual harassment at the venues.