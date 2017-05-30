Government to establish institute for automatic technology and robotics

BANGKOK – The Ministries of Labor and Industry have cooperated with the private sector to jointly establish an institute to further the aims of Thailand 4.0.

The Federation of Thai Industries signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Department of Skill Development to establish the Institute of Personnel Development on Automatic Technology and Robotics. The institute will drive innovation and robotics technology in Thai industries, in accordance with the government’s Thailand 4.0 development agenda.

Permanent Secretary for Labor ML Puntarik Smiti said the institute will focus on labor development in the provinces of Rayong, Chonburi, Chachoengsao and Samut Prakan. The private sector will provide experts and equipment and devise curricula to meet industry demand. The project’s initial budget has been set at 35 million baht.

The institute’s operations will be divided into three phases. In the first few years, it will focus on improving occupational skills to maintain and write systems. The subsequent 3-5 years will focus on production planning with automated technology. The last phase of 5-10 years will focus on developing personnel to produce robots and automated systems.