Government dismisses rumors of plan to revoke agri title deeds

Bangkok – The government has discounted rumors it is considering the revocation of the issuance of agricultural title deeds under the land reform policy.

Following rumors of the change of policy, Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, came out on Monday to claim that such claims are groundless.

Gen. Prayut stated that the government has been focusing on solving various problems, such as the falling rubber price, the introduction of order among street businesses and illegal fishing activities.

The Prime Minister said that at the latest meeting of the National Council for Peace and Order, the discussion also touched on the issue of the patent registration of cannabis extracts for medical use to find the most suitable approach to passing a law that will induce no conflict.

He stated that much thought and consideration must be given to the issue in order to prevent future problems.