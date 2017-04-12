Government declares two new national holidays

BANGKOK,(NNT) – The government has announced two new national holidays following the passing of HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Col. Taksada Sangkachantra, deputy spokesperson of the Prime Minister’s Office, on Tuesday announced at a press conference following a Cabinet meeting that the government had resolved to declare the 28th of July of every year a national holiday to celebrate the birthday anniversary of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun.

Col. Taksada added that the Cabinet also resolved to declare the 13th of October of every year another national holiday to mark the passing of the late King.

In addition, the government decided to cancel the May 5th public holiday as it was the coronation day of the late monarch that now needed to be adjusted following the accession of the new King to the throne, she said.

In related news, Col. Taksada said that Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society to work harder in clamping down on those who are violating Article 112, commonly referred to the lese majeste law, especially dissidents who live overseas.