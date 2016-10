BANGKOK – The government has directed government offices to fly their flags at half-mast for 30 days and civil servants to wear mourning clothes for a year to mourn the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The general public are suggested to mourn as appropriate.

HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej passed away peacefully on 13 October 2016 at Siriraj Hospital. He was 88 years old.