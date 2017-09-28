Government confident of success in peace talks for Far South

Bangkok – The government has expressed confidence in the ultimate success of peace talks to end unresolved conflicts in Thailand’s southern border region.

Fourth Army commander Lt. Gen. Piyawat Nakwanich, who is also the director of the Internal Security Operations Command – Region 4, chaired a meeting earlier this week to discuss the Southern peace promotion plan for 2018, which was attended by representatives of various relevant agencies.

According to Lt. Gen. Piyawat, agencies are to work in a more integrated fashion to tackle problems in the southern border region, where the situation has reportedly been improving gradually.

Next year, all will still be working in accordance with the 2017-2019 administrative and development policy for the southern border region while focusing more on measures to particularly address violent acts.

Lt. Gen. Piyawat added that, from October 1, the Internal Security Operations Command – Region 4 will start the integration of efforts by all groups to bring an end to the many conflicts in the South.

Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the National Security Council, Gen. Taweep Netniyom, said that the decreasing frequency of violent incidents in the south showed the approach taken by security agencies is on the right track while expressing the belief that talks and negotiation will be effective in resolving years-long tensions in the region.