Government campaigns for alcohol break during Buddhist Lent

Bangkok – The government has called on people to refrain from drinking alcohol during the three-month Buddhist Lent.

Before the cabinet meeting started on Tuesday (July 3) at Government House, Bangkok, the Deputy Prime Minister, Gen. Chatchai Sarikulya, the Public Health Minister, Dr. Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, the Director-General of the Department of Disease Control, Dr. Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, and the Manager of ThaiHealth, Dr. Supreeda Adulyanon, led a team of staff to meet the Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, to present a campaign to promote alcohol abstinence during the Buddhist Lent this year.

Dr. Piyasakol said a cabinet resolution in 2008 made Buddhist Lent Day a national no-alcohol day. He said alcohol abstinence is considered a worthy act, as it keeps people in good health and complies with the Buddhist principle.

The Prime Minister urged members of the public to join this alcohol-free campaign throughout the Lent period.