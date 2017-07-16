Government to auction off 3,700 tons of cassava

BANGKOK – The government will accept bids for 3,700 tons of cassava next week, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Keerati Rushchano, the deputy director-general of the Department of Foreign Trade, said those interested in bidding on 3,449 tons of cassava can submit documents proving their qualifications to participate to the Department of Foreign Trade on July 19th and qualified bidders can then submit their bid envelopes on Friday, July 21st.

Prospective bidders will be allowed to inspect the condition of the crop on July 18th.

Keerati made known that the country exported 4.8 million tons of cassava between January and May this year, a 7% year-on-year decrease. The combined value of cassava exports was recorded at 1.1 billion baht, representing a 13% drop year on year.

To prevent an oversupply of the crop, the department is considering lowering the amount of cassava imported from neighboring countries.