Government announces seizure of fishing boat without nationality

BANGKOK – The Command Center for Combating Illegal Fishing (CCCIF) has revealed that a foreign boat was recently impounded in Thai waters after it was found to be in violation of fishery laws.

Vice Admiral Prayuth Phuthian, representative of the CCCIF commander, issued details concerning the seizure of a foreign fishing vessel that was docked in Samut Sakhon province on May 2 this year. He said the boat initially claimed it was holding the nationality of Djibouti and had received permission from the Puntland State of Somalia to conduct fishing operations.

However, after its docking request was approved, investigators of the CCCIF was informed by Somalia that the boat had committed three offenses under the Somali fishery law and was containing more marine catch than allowed. Moreover, Djibouti confirmed that the nationality of the boat had previously been revoked, making its operations at sea illegal.

Therefore, an order has been issued by the Department of Fisheries to arrest crew members and confiscate the boat and all assets on board in accordance with the Port State Measure Agreement and the Royal Ordnance on Fisheries 2015.