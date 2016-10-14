Goverment asks entertainment venues to mourn late King

Bangkok – The government has asked all entertainment venues in Thailand to mourn the demise of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Lt Gen Sunsern Kaewkumnerd, government spokesperson, said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha had asked all entertainment venues to refrain from operating for the time being following the passing of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The prime minister has also asked public health centers to open a hotline and be on a 24-hour alert to assist those emotionally traumatized by this tragic loss.

His Majesty the King passed away peacefully at 15.52 hrs, according to the announcement of the Bureau of the Royal Household.