GHB tests new hardware system

BANGKOK – The Government Housing Bank (GHB) is testing a new hardware system to increase the efficiency of its services. The system will be used with its braches in department stores for the first time starting today.

GHB Managing Director Chatchai Sirilai on Sunday tried the bank’s over-the-counter transaction service at the GHB’s head office.

The bank said the new hardware system will link the customers’ data from each GHB branch nationwide with more stability and speed. The system can shorten the bank’s service time by five times.

Apart from the branches at department stores, other GHB branches and ATMs will start to use the new system on 15 August.

The managing director added that in the future the new hardware system will connect with an electronic banking system that the bank is urgently developing.