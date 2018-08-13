GH bank robber arrested in Phuket

Phuket – Police have arrested the man who recently robbed a Government Housing Bank in Phuket.

Pol. Col. Sakchai Limcharoen, Phuket Police Deputy Commander, together with the arresting team and Chayanit Thongkhao, an officer of the Government Housing Bank, Thalang branch made an announcement on the arrest of Mr Sombat, a 37-year-old man from Pathum Thani Province who had robbed the bank.

From the initial investigation, Sombat confessed that he actually committed the crime because he had been unemployed for two years and had not been able to pay installments to the bank for his house loan for six months. He also confessed to being the one who snatched a gold necklace in front of a village in Sri Suntorn Subdistrict, Thalang District last Wednesday.

Thanks to the cooperation of all parties involved, the robber was tracked down within a short time. As for the bank’s security measures, a meeting may have to be called to set further guidelines in addition to the measures in use at present.