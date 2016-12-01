General Prem leads chiefs of the executive, legislative and judicial branches to have an audience with HRH Crown Prince

Privy Council President General Prem Tinsulanonda, in his capacity as the Regent, led Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, National Legislative Assembly President Pornpetch Wichitcholachai and the Supreme Court President Veeraphol Tangsuwan to have an audience with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn to invite him to succeed to the throne as the new King of the kingdom of Thailand at 6.30 pm on Thursday.

According to Chapter 2 of the B.E. 2557 interim constitution in reference to Section 23 of the B.E. 2550 Constitution, the audience of the three leaders of the executive, legislative and judicial branches with HRH the Crown Prince to invite him to succeed to the throne was the third step of the traditional procedure of the accession to the throne of the Thai kingdom.

The fourth and final step of the traditional procedure is for the NLA President Mr Pornpetch Wichitcholachai to announce to the public for acknowledgement of the installation of the new King, which is the end of the succession procedure.

The new King will be addressed as Somdet Prachaoyouhua until there is a coronation ceremony after which the new King will be addressed as Phrabaat Somdet Phrachaoyouhua.

All the details of the succession procedure will be published in the Royal Gazette.