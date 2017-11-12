Gen Prayut speaks of vision for sustainable APEC

Danang, Vietnam – Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has suggested that nations of the Asia Pacific region develop their human resources to prepare the region for sustainable prosperity. He was speaking during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Danang city, Vietnam on Saturday

The summit is set to focus on the shared issues of inclusiveness, creativity and sustainable economic support, competitive enhancement and innovations for small and medium sized enterprises, food stability and readiness for climate change.

Gen Prayut commented that what APEC members can do at this stage is develop their human capital by improving the skills of their manpower in all areas, age groups and genders so that their citizens can cope with technological changes in the future.

On the subject of food security, Gen Prayut mentioned the Thai government’s policy of encouraging agriculturists to apply His Majesty the late King Rama IX’s self-reliant economic philosophy in taking advantage of new technologies, in order to connect themselves to foreign markets and to deal with the impact of climate change.

Gen Prayut added that the use of green innovations and technologies should be promoted among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). He added Asia Pacific countries should combine their efforts to create a low-carbon society to ensure sustainable growth in green industries. The premier also voiced his hope of seeing Asia Pacific member countries and their allies work together more closely to fully prepare their citizens for the digital age.