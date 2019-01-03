Gen Prawit thanks authorities working during New Year

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan has thanked authorities for carrying out their duties to ensure order and safety during the New Year festival.

Gen Prawit thanked the news agencies, security officials, and local authorities for their commitment to maintaining order and protecting the lives and property of people throughout the New Year.

He attributed the joyful festivities to the hard work of government officials from all agencies ensuring security, and cooperation from the public sector. He thanked the public for their support and compliance with the law and hoped for more cooperation between the state and the public in 2019.