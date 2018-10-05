Gen Prawit says Thai tourism to rebound after apology to China

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan believes the tourism sector will pick up again after an apology was offered to China after a recent assault on a Chinese tourist at a Thai airport.

Gen Prawit, also the deputy prime minister for security, said in response to China’s possible decision to issue Thai tourism ‘a yellow card’ over its tourist safety, that the belief was merely speculation.

However, a formal apology has already been offered to the Chinese embassy which expressed satisfaction with Thailand’s response to the matter. The Deputy Prime Minister expressed his belief that the tourism sector will be restored and return to being lively again.