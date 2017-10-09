Gem and Jewelry Institute to push Thailand as trade hub by 2021

Bangkok – The Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand has unveiled its strategy for 2018, which aims to boost international consumer confidence by adhering to global standards and by turning Thailand into a global hub of gems and jewelry trade by 2021.

Director of the Institute, Duangkamol Jiambutr, said his organization will make use of its internationally certified laboratory to guarantee the purity of precious metals.

The institute will also support local industries in 15 provinces to enhance product quality and variety. In addition, it will help to expand sales channels by introducing online platforms and coordinating with the Department of International Trade Promotion to penetrate new markets.

The Gem and Jewelry Institute plans to host the congress of the World Jewellery Confederation (CIBJO Congress) in November to strengthen Thailand’s role as a global hub of the gemstone and jewelry trade.