Gauges at petrol stations inspected before Songkran kicks off

Bangkok – The Ministry of Commerce has launched a caravan of cars to inspect fuel gauges at 150 service stations ahead of the Songkran festival in an effort to ensure fairness for consumers.

Deputy Minister of Commerce, Sakon Waranyuwatthana on Monday presided over a ceremony to launch the caravan. Both LPG and NGV gauges will be inspected at gas stations located in Bangkok and its vicinity.

There are five fuel gauge inspection teams—each responsible for a different main route leading to other provinces. The first route is from Phahonyothin Road in Bangkok to Ayutthaya, the second route from Taling Chan – Suphan Buri Road to Suphan Buri, the third route from Bang Na – Trat Road to Chon Buri, the fourth from Phetchakasem Road to Nakhon Pathom and the fifth from Rama II Road to Samut Sakhon.

Meanwhile, reports of unfair gasoline sales can be made on Hotline 1569 or at provincial commerce departments nationwide.