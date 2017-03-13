Fugitive monk may have escaped during period of Feb 16th – 18th

PATHUM THANI,(NNT) – The Department of Special Investigations (DSI) is speculating that the fugitive monk of Thammakaya Monastery might have escaped from the temple during the period of February 16th – 18th with some assistance.

The comment was made by DSI Director-General Pol.Col.Paisit Wongmuang, following the discovery of a portion of the wall inside Thammakaya Temple having being torn down. This leads the authorities to believe that Dhammachayo, the wanted monk implicated in multiple criminal offenses, may have escaped the monastery’s perimeter.

The Director-General went on to stress that government officials were not involved in any escape that may have occurred, adding that the imposed Article 44 of the interim constitution which declared the temple a controlled zone is still in effect.

Authorities are still stationed at strategic locations in the monastery, but screening measures for people entering and leaving the establishment have been lessened noticeably. The mobile signal within the temple has also been restored.