Bangchak PLC and PTT have announced that retail pump prices will decrease except diesel effective 5am Today.

The prices of gasohol 91, gasohol 95 and E20 has been cut by 40 satang/litre while E85 has went down by 20 satang/litre.

The price of diesel still remain unchanged.

The retail pump prices in Bangkok and adjacent area are now as follows:

Diesel 26.64 baht/litre

E85 20.14 baht/litre

E20 25.39 baht/litre

Gasohol 91 27.63 baht/litre

Gasohol 95 27.90 baht/litre