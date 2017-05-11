Friday’s concert organized in tribute to late monarch

BANGKOK – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has arranged a concert this Friday in tribute to His Majesty the late King Rama IX.

King Rama X has ordered for the concert as a tribute to the late monarch who was noted for musical skills.

The concert will take place on 12 May 2017 at Royal Plaza in front of Dusit Palace from 07.00 p.m. Members of the audience are advised to wear formal attire in black. The concert will be performed by the Armed Forces Band.

Meanwhile, a workshop for the arranging of flowers to be used in the royal cremation ceremony will open at Sanam Sua Pa ground near Royal Plaza ground from 10.00 a.m., while the homage-paying ceremony to the statue of King Rama V the Great will take place in the daytime ahead of the evening concert.