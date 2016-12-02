Frenchman jumps to his death in Pattaya

A 71-year-old French national jumped to his death last night from the sixth floor of a famous shopping centre in Pattaya.

He was later identified as Mr Claude Andre Antoine Tohrer.

Pattaya police said they were alerted of the incident at 11.30 pm just as the shopping centre was about to close.

He was found dead, face down on the escalator of the third floor.

Eyewitnesses told police that they saw the man whose face appeared to be in deep distress and who was climbing over the barrier on the sixth floor, amid shouting from other shoppers about to leave the shopping centre not to jump.

But he jumped down, they said.

Pattaya police are investigating to find out the actual cause of his suicide.