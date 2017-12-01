Free vehicle checkups for road users during New Year holidays

Bangkok – Motorists will be able to take advantage of free vehicle checkups in a plan to reduce road fatalities across Thailand during the New Year holidays.

The Director General of the Department of Skill Development, Suthi Sukosol, said many New Year revelers are expected to travel out of town from December 1, and the government and the Ministry of Labor are concerned about the safety of commuters during this time. The department will hold free vehicle checkups and maintenance from December 1-28 at the skill development offices or institutes nationwide.

At each checkpoint, road users can receive various kinds of services including car inspection, massage and food and beverage free of charge.

Road users are being encouraged to participate in the scheme. For more information, call 0 2245 3560 or 0 2245 4035.