Free lodging offered at a resort in Khanom district for southern flood victims

The owner of a resort in Khanom district of Nakhon Si Thammarat has offered free lodging for all flood victims until the flood situation has eased.

The owner of Needa Rock Resort who declined to identified himself posted a message in his Facebook page on Saturday offering all flood victims in Khanom district and elsewhere in the South to stay in his resort free of charges until flood situation in their areas has eased.

The Meteorological Department on Saturday evening reported that the amount of rainfalls in the lower southern region which includes Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces would drop as of Monday.

But the upper southern region which includes Petchaburi, Prachuab Khiri Khan, Chumporn, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Phang-nga, Krabi and Trang remains hard hit by heavy rains as the result of strong low pressure area which is hovering over the lower part of the Andaman Sea and is slowly moving northward.

The Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea remain unsafe until Monday for small boats due to strong winds and high waves.