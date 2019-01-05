France ready to increase trade, investment in Thailand

Bangkok – France is keen to increase trade and investment in Thailand.

The French Ambassador to Thailand, Jacques Lapouge, paid a courtesy call on the Minister Attached to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Dr. Kobsak Pootrakool, at Government House, Bangkok, on Thursday.

Dr. Kobsak welcomed and congratulated the French Ambassador on his assumption of the position.

The French emissary expressed his willingness to support the preparation of the Free Trade Area (FTA) agreement between Thailand and the European Union (EU) to raise the value of trade and investment between them.

Both parties were also pleased with the dynamism of the two countries’ private sectors, following Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s recent visit to France, and hoped to maintain such dynamism for mutual benefits.